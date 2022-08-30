Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Interests LA in Donovan Mitchell-Knicks 3-Team Trade Talks

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have interest in New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

That rumor is amid a report from Berman indicating that the Knicks are still "hopeful" they can land Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell via trade despite being in the midst of finalizing a four-year contract extension with wing RJ Barrett.

Jazz president Danny Ainge reportedly wants four unprotected first-round draft picks, per Berman, but the Knicks have only been willing to offer two thus far.

The Lakers have a pair of unprotected first-rounders in 2027 and 2029, and Ainge reportedly "has eyes" on those selections, per Berman.

Reddish, 22, went No. 10 overall in the 2019 NBA draft to the Atlanta Hawks after playing one season at Duke. The 6'8" wing has averaged 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.9 minutes per game over his three-year career. The Hawks traded him to the Knicks on Jan. 13.

The Lakers' interest in Reddish has been reported before, with Michael A. Scotto of HoopsHype reporting that L.A. discussed acquiring him in a three-team 2022 trade-deadline deal that would have also included the Knicks and Toronto Raptors:

That never came to fruition, but Fred Katz of The Athletic reported in an Aug. 19 mailbag that he doesn't believe Reddish will be in the Knicks' opening-night rotation if everyone is healthy. Reddish could be available for the Purple and Gold once again, especially if the Mitchell talks heat up.

For now, Reddish remains a Knick, Mitchell is still a member of the Jazz, and the Lakers are holding on to their 2027 and 2029 first-rounders. We'll see if talks advance, though, as training camps approach in September and the regular season begins Oct. 18.