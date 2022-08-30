Report: Bills' Tre'Davious White to Start Season on PUP amid Knee Injury Recovery

Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White will miss at least the first four games of the NFL season after being put on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 27-year-old tore his ACL in November.

White, a two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection in 2019, has been one of the best cornerbacks in football over his five-year career.

Last season for the Bills, he recorded 41 tackles, an interception, six passes defensed, a fumble recovery and a half-sack in 11 games. For his career he has 16 interceptions.

His absence to start the regular season will be brutal for the Bills, given the tough slate they have to open the campaign. The Bills will host the defending champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 8, before matchups with the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

And if his recovery timeline extends beyond that, he could miss matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers in October.

Heading into the season, the team's starting corners are expected to be Dane Jackson and either Kaiir Elam or Christian Benford, with Taron Johnson in the slot and Cam Lewis and Siran Neal providing depth. Both Elam and Benford are rookies.

"I think Dane's experience, along with his talent level, puts him just a notch above the two young rookies that we have," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier told reporters last week. "Those guys will continue to progress and get better as we go along, but we still believe that Dane is ahead at this point.

"As far as Kaiir and Christian, those guys are battling to be able to give us an option if Tre'Davious is not active for the Rams game. It's just an ongoing competition and ongoing evaluation with the both of them."

It's certainly possible that the Bills could look to make other signings or trades to bolster the position in White's absence. But for now, the Bills have their corners in place to start the season, and White won't be among them.