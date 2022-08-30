Report: Commanders' Brian Robinson Could Return 'Sooner' Than Expected After Shooting

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson reportedly avoided major damage to his leg when he was shot twice in an attempted robbery over the weekend.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Tuesday that one bullet went through Robinson's knee but missed all ligaments, tendons and bones. It's possible Robinson will return to the team "sooner" than expected, though no timetable has been set.

Robinson was released from the hospital Monday after being shot Sunday evening in Washington, D.C. The Alabama product posted on social media that his surgery "went well," and the team has been cautiously optimistic about his status.

"He's very fortunate," Commanders coach Ron Rivera told reporters. "He's doing well. It will be a matter of time before he's back out here. There's no timeline, but everything was very positive.

"It's just about the healing process, and once he's well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him and we'll go from there. Everything is positive so far."

Washington did not place Robinson on the non-football injury list ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, meaning it's possible he will suit up within the first four weeks of the season. Garafolo said the Commanders avoided making such a move for flexibility, but it's noteworthy they chose that strategy rather than to clear a roster spot.

Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic will handle the running back duties for as long as Robinson is out. Robinson had emerged in camp as the favorite to win early-down work from Gibson.