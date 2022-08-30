Commanders' Brian Robinson Released from Hospital After Being Shot in Robbery Attempt

Brian Robinson (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was released from the hospital Monday after being treated for two gunshot wounds following an attempted robbery Sunday.

ESPN's John Keim reported Tuesday that Robinson will meet with Commanders team doctors to determine the "extent of his rehabilitation" and whether he could play during the 2022 season.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera visited the rookie running back in the hospital and sounded an optimistic tone about his recovery Monday.

"The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well," Rivera told reporters. "He's very fortunate. He's doing well. It will be a matter of time before he's back out here. There's no timeline, but everything was very positive."

He noted the team could place Robinson on the non-football injury list, which would require a four-game absence, and then evaluate his progress.

"It's just about the healing process, and once he's well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him and we'll go from there," Rivera said. "Everything is positive so far."

Robinson posted a message on his Instagram story Monday after undergoing surgery:

The Commanders running back was confronted by two teenage boys carrying guns who attempted to rob him, per NBC Washington.

"Our victim in this case began to struggle with one of the suspects, was able to actually wrestle a firearm away from one of the suspects, and he was shot twice by the second suspect," Robert Contee, chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said.

Police have continued to search for the suspects.

Washington selected Robinson, 23, out of the University of Alabama in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. He won two national championships during his time with the Crimson Tide.

He was likely to fill the No. 3 spot in the backfield behind Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson are potential replacements for the depth role.