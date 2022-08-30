Video: Albert Pujols Breaks Barry Bonds Record, Homers Off 450th Different Pitcher

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Albert Pujols is certainly going out on a high note.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit the 15th home run of what will be his final season during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. The long ball, which was the 694th of his legendary career, came off Reds reliever Ross Detwiler in the third inning.

ESPN noted Detwiler is the 450th different pitcher that Pujols has taken deep, which breaks a tie for the most all-time with Barry Bonds.

What's more, it was Pujols' eighth home run in August, which ties the mark set by Bonds and Carl Yastrzemski for the most long balls in a single month for a player who is at least 42 years old.

The 42-year-old had just seven home runs for the season entering August.

While he won't catch Bonds' career record of 762 homers, he is two long balls behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on that list.

At the pace he is going, it will be a matter of at-bats until he passes A-Rod.