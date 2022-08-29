3 Instant Reactions to Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Reportedly Finalizing New Contract

1 of 3

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

While it seemed like an inevitability that Garoppolo would not be wearing a 49ers uniform in 2022, the truth is the best option was always for him to remain in the Bay Area for one more year. There simply wasn't an obvious landing spot for him after an eventful offseason.

The Denver Broncos made the biggest splash by acquiring Russell Wilson. The Indianapolis Colts landed veteran Matt Ryan. The Washington Commanders are giving Carson Wentz a chance to revitalize his career.

The Atlanta Falcons are sticking with Marcus Mariota as their rebuild continues. The Seattle Seahawks only recently made a decision in their quarterback competition, but the 49ers would never have sent Garoppolo to an NFC West rival.

Many believed the 30-year-old would have been an obvious fit with the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the season. However, Cleveland committed to veteran backup Jacoby Brissett as its starter in the interim. The situation wouldn't have been ideal for Garoppolo anyway, as he would've just been a lame-duck quarterback until Watson was eligible to return.

Now, Garoppolo has the chance to control his own destiny. If the right situation opens up during the regular season, he can waive his no-trade clause. He can also choose to wait until he becomes a free agent in 2023 to find a new home.

Taking back control is what's best for Garoppolo at this stage in his career, and he did just that by agreeing to the restructured deal.