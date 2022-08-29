Lamar Jackson Denies Ravens Offered $250M Guaranteed in Contract Talks

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson hasn't spoken publicly much about his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, but we now know that the team hasn't offered him a $250 million guaranteed contract.

Jackson confirmed that much, at least, while replying to a tweet Monday:

That reply came on the same day that an anonymous NFL agent told The Athletic's Ben Standig that Jackson was "trying to negotiate a contract in riddles. He's not just being direct and saying what he wants to say. He has no one driving the ship for him right now."

Granted, it perhaps isn't shocking that an agent might be critical of a player choosing to represent himself in negotiations. After all, that's what agents get paid very handsomely to do for their clients, and Jackson, at some point, is going to secure a very lucrative contract.

Another agent did add that Jackson's patience has been beneficial, as "his value has gone way up" because players like Aaron Rodgers (three years, $150.8 million fully guaranteed) and Deshaun Watson (five years, $230 million guaranteed) have signed massive extensions.

And while that agent believes "a good, reputable agent would do better than Lamar will do when it's all said and done," that person added that Jackson "has made himself millions of dollars being patient."

The Ravens' ownership and front office, meanwhile, have appeared a bit perplexed by Jackson's approach to contract negotiations. Namely, that he hasn't always really engaged in the process.

"Unless he has a change of heart, calls Eric [DeCosta, the general manager] and says, 'I'm ready,'" Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti told reporters back in March about the possibility that Jackson could go into the 2022 campaign without a new contract. "Eric can't keep calling him and going, 'Hey Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done.' It's not a GM's job. Eric can structure contracts any way he wants. I think we're a pretty aggressive team and when Lamar's ready ... we'll pay him when he's ready."

Jackson did tell reporters in late July that he and the team were having discussions, however.

"We're still talking right now," he said. "Whenever we have mutual free time."

He also told reporters he set a deadline for contract negotiations—the start of the regular season.

"Yeah, we coming up to it," he said. It's coming up. Season's coming up. We're going to be good for the season."

It remains to be seen if Jackson will get anything close to $250 million fully guaranteed, which would set a new NFL record, surpassing Watson's monumental amount. Jackson already has an MVP, two Pro Bowls and three playoff appearances on his resume. About the only thing he hasn't accomplished in his young career is a Super Bowl title.

So at some point, agent or no agent, he's going to get paid in a very major way. Whether it's a record-setting way remains to be seen.