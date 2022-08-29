Former Patriots, Rams RB Sony Michel Among Dolphins' Roster Cuts

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The Miami Dolphins announced they cut veteran running back Sony Michel as they whittle down their roster to 53 active players.

Michel ran for 13 yards and one touchdown on nine carries this preseason.

The 2018 first-round pick spent the first three seasons with the New England Patriots and last year with the Los Angeles Rams.

His release comes as a surprise given his experience, but the Dolphins clearly weren't enamored what what he did in the preseason and in training camp.

Miami signed Chase Edmonds to a two-year, $12.1 million contract in March to be the starting running back. Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed provide depth behind him, so Michel had plenty of competition in the backfield.

The ship has probably sailed on Michel as a team's primary ball-carrier. He had an encouraging rookie season after running for 931 yards and six touchdowns in 2018 but followed up by averaging 3.7 yards per carry—albeit for 912 yards—in 2019.

Michel's trade to the Rams in 2021 for a sixth-round pick was a sign of how far his stock had fallen in New England.

The 27-year-old was solid in L.A. but didn't go above and beyond, finishing with 973 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. It was telling that Cam Akers, who missed most of the regular season recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, overtook him in the depth chart during the Rams' postseason run.

Because of his experience, it's only a matter of time before the two-time Super Bowl champion lands on his feet with another franchise. The question is whether his next shot comes before the regular season or if he has to wait until an injury opens up a roster spot after Week 1.