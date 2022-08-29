NFL Agent: If Christian Kirk 'Got $72M, Will Ja'Marr Chase Get $250M?'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Perhaps nobody celebrated Christian Kirk's deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars more than his fellow wide receivers and the agents who represent those pass-catchers.

Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason, which was rather stunning considering his career-best season in 2021 saw him tally 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns.

Those are respectable numbers, but it is easy to wonder what type of contract it could lead to for a true No. 1.

Like, say, Ja'Marr Chase.

"If Kirk got $72 million, will Ja'Marr Chase get $250 million," one agent asked in a survey conducted by Ben Standig of The Athletic.

All Chase did in his rookie season was take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl nod while helping lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl behind 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Fortunately for the Bengals, he is under team control until after the 2025 season. Once he's eligible for a payday, though, the Bengals may have to pay a hefty sum to keep him.