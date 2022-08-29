WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 29

0 of 1

Seth Rollins (Credit: WWE)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on August 29.

We are just five days away from WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view from Cardiff, Wales, so most of the segments on Monday's show were designed to hype the upcoming event.

Kurt Angle made a special appearance this week, and The Usos took a trip with Sami Zayn to Raw to represent The Bloodline.

Riddle and Seth Rollins had a confrontation, Bobby Lashley took on The Miz, and the women's tag titles found a new home when Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai battle Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the finals of the ongoing tournament to crown new champions.

Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's episode of Raw.