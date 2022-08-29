WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 29

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 29August 29, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on August 29.
We are just five days away from WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view from Cardiff, Wales, so most of the segments on Monday's show were designed to hype the upcoming event.
Kurt Angle made a special appearance this week, and The Usos took a trip with Sami Zayn to Raw to represent The Bloodline.
Riddle and Seth Rollins had a confrontation, Bobby Lashley took on The Miz, and the women's tag titles found a new home when Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai battle Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the finals of the ongoing tournament to crown new champions.
Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's episode of Raw.
AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler vs. Judgment Day
Raw opened with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles making their entrances for the first match of the night against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day.