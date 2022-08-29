Fantasy Alert: Bucs WR Julio Jones 'Has Been One of the Stars of Camp,' Says MMQB

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones has reportedly been "one of the stars of camp" for his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

The question, of course, is whether the 33-year-old can remain healthy throughout the regular season.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, played in just 10 games for the Tennessee Titans last season because of injuries, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and a touchdown. The year before he only appeared in nine games for the Atlanta Falcons, notching 51 receptions for 771 yards and three scores.

If Jones can remain healthy and productive, he'll slot in as a solid third or fourth option in a receiving group that also features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. It's a potential surplus of riches for star quarterback Tom Brady as he looks to lead the Bucs to a second Super Bowl title in the past three years.

But staying healthy has become a major issue for Jones in recent seasons. Time will tell if he has another big season in the offing, or if his excellent career is nearing its natural conclusion.