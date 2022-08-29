Fantasy Alert: Rams HC Sean McVay 'Loves' WR Allen Robinson, Says Peter King

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the big moves the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams made this offseason was signing veteran wideout Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million contract.

It was a good move for an already dangerous offense, and Peter King of Pro Football Talk believes fantasy football players should be high on Robinson.

"Robinson is a smart mid-round pick," he wrote. "Robinson caught 200 balls in 2019-20, in 32 games, with very iffy quarterbacking in Chicago. Sean McVay loves him, and Matthew Stafford needs an alternative to Cooper Kupp."

Obviously Kupp will be the king of the receiving game in Los Angeles. But Robinson has three seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards in his career, four seasons with at least 70 receptions and two seasons with seven or more touchdowns.

He did all of that while playing with quarterbacks like Blake Bortles and Mitchell Trubisky. Now, he'll be with Stafford, a huge upgrade over his former teammates at the position.

Consider Robinson a high-ceiling flex target.