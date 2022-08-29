Brian Robinson Has 'No Timeline' to Return After Shooting, Per Commanders' Ron Rivera

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson has "no timeline" for a return to football after being shot multiple times Sunday afternoon, coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday.

Robinson is listed in stable condition, and Rivera said it was "kind of a relief" to visit with the rookie running back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided more details on Robinson's condition and possible return this season:

Robinson posted an update on his Instagram story after getting out of surgery:

Robinson suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times in an apparent attempted robbery in Washington, D.C. Police said Robinson had been shot in his "lower extremities" when they arrived on the scene, and he was transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made in the case nor has any information been given on potential suspects.

Police said it's unclear if Robinson was the victim of an attempted carjacking or an attempted robbery.

Robinson was arguably the Commanders' most impressive rookie in camp, emerging as a favorite to unseat Antonio Gibson as the team's starting running back. He worked largely with the first team in Washington's second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs and was held out of the finale Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens—a sign he'd earned the trust of Rivera and the coaching staff.

Gibson and J.D. McKissic will likely share the running back duties with Robinson out of the lineup.