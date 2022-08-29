Peter King Won't Be Surprised If George Pickens 'Gets More Targets Than' Claypool

Peter Joneleit via AP

The George Pickens hype train continues in earnest.

Peter King of Pro Football Talk called him the "worst-kept secret on the camp trail" and the "king of the contested catches at Pittsburgh camp."

But then King went further, with a prediction that should raise the eyebrows of fantasy football players, writing that he wouldn't "be surprised if he gets more targets than Chase Claypool, though I don't know which quarterback will be throwing the majority of those balls."

Both Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett have been solid enough throughout the summer, however, that neither should adversely affect his fantasy value.

Granted, rolling the dice on a rookie wide receiver is always risky. For every Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase there are dozens of rookies at the position who never ascend to the level of reliable fantasy starter in their first season.

But Pickens has become a hot name in fantasy circles. If he isn't on your radar as a sleeper WR4, just know he's on somebody else's radar in your league.