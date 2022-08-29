US Open Tennis 2022 Prize Money: Complete Purse and Earnings from New York

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The U.S. Open gained a reputation over the last few years as the most unpredictable Grand Slam on both the men's and women's sides of the bracket.

Only one member of the "Big Three" on the men's side advanced to the semifinal round in the last two years. Dominic Thiem won the event in 2020 and Daniil Medvedev captured his first career Grand Slam title in 2021.

Novak Djokovic is not in New York to try and earn his first U.S. Open title since 2018, but Rafael Nadal resides in the bracket with a chase for three Grand Slam titles in 2022 on his mind.

Nadal and Medvedev are likely headed toward a U.S. Open final matchup with few other Grand Slam winners in the field. Most of the other top contenders have been to Grand Slam semifinals or quarterfinals, but have not earned their breakthroughs yet.

The women's singles bracket has a bit more mystery circling over it because top seed Iga Światek displayed some flaws on hard courts throughout her young career.

Śwtek's two Grand Slam titles have come from the French Open and she has made it past the fourth round in one of her seven appearances at the two hard-court Grand Slams.

The start of the women's singles draw will begin with the farewell to Serena Williams, whose first-round match will take place on Monday night inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams may not end up in the mix for the $2.5 million winners' purse, but more buzz will be generated with every round she advances through.

Men's Singles

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal are the two players to watch on the men's side of the bracket.

This should not come as much of a surprise since Medvedev is the reigning champion and Nadal won two of the season's first three Grand Slams'.

Medvedev was a bit of a surprise winner last year because he defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the final. Medvedev has three losses in hard-court Grand Slam finals to Djokovic and Nadal with the most recent one coming in Australia earlier this season.

Nadal won most of his Grand Slams on the clay at Roland Garros, but he does have the most U.S. Open titles of any man dating back to 2017.

Nadal should have the easier path to the final. His biggest competition could come from 2014 U.S. Open winner Marin Cilic or teenage phenom Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev has to navigate the top side of the bracket that features Nick Kyrgios, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini.

The top seed will be tested more throughout the event and that could lead to Nadal having a slight edge in fitness going into the potential final.

Auger-Aliassime may be the biggest threat to Medvedev's final return. The Canadian reached the semifinals last year, where he lost to Medvedev, and advanced to the quarterfinals in Australia to start the Grand Slam calendar in 2022.

Most of the others are seen as longshot title contenders, but if Medvedev or Nadal slip up, we could see a third straight first-time Grand Slam winner at the U.S. Open on the men's side.

Women's Singles

Iga Światek's average history on hard courts and tough draw make her a bit harder to trust as the top seed in the women's singles draw.

Swiatek earned her best hard-court Grand Slam finish by reaching the Australian Open semifinals to start the season, but that is one result out of seven hard-court Grand Slams.

Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens could await the top seed in the second round and five of the top nine seeds are in the top half of the bracket alongside her, including reigning champion Emma Raducanu and 2021 semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka's Grand Slam form improved last year with back-to-back semifinal berths at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. She could benefit from that confidence to make it even further in New York this time around.

Simona Halep, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur and Leylah Fernandez are among the potential finalists residing in the bottom half of the draw. Fernandez made it to the women's singles final in 2021 and Sakkari lost in the semifinal round.

All five of those players have advanced to the semifinal round at a Grand Slam at least once in their careers.

But Serena Williams will be the player that garners the most attention in that portion of the bracket. The 23-time Grand Slam winner will try to make one more deep run at the U.S. Open. She could knock out No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, who has not played a fourth-round match at a Grand Slam since the 2020 U.S. Open.

Williams may not make it all the way to the final, but there is a path for her to win a few matches in New York, which would make for an amazing story throughout the first week of the event.