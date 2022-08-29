Raiders' Derek Carr 'Will Be a Top-5 Fantasy QB,' Says Peter King

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Peter King is all in on the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

The NBC Sports reporter predicted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr would finish the season as a top-five fantasy option, writing it would be a "surprise" if he did not top 5,000 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes.

