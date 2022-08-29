Tom Brady Voted NFL's 'Most Powerful Person' by 2 NFL Agents

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Multiple NFL agents believe Tom Brady is the "most powerful person" in the league, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell earned 16 of 26 votes to lead the poll as the most powerful person, although Brady still earned two votes.

"You've got an active player who's the greatest player of all time," one agent said. "(Brady's) voice, his opinion, just his impact on the game as a player and ambassador, to me, makes Brady the most powerful guy in football, on and off the field."

