Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Nessa Diab Announce Birth of 1st Child in IG Photo

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Netflix

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab announced Sunday the birth of their first child.

"Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family," Diab wrote on Instagram.

"Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn't going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I'm a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

TMZ Sports first reported in February 2016 that Kaepernick and Diab "have been dating for months" before taking their relationship public.