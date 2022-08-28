X

    Chris Paul Says He's Udonis Haslem's 'Biggest Fan' amid Criticism of Heat Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 28, 2022

    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul sees the utility in the Miami Heat bringing Udonis Haslem back for a 20th season in the NBA.

    Speaking to a group of high school players in Los Angeles, Paul said he might be Haslem's "biggest fan" because older veterans can be valuable in setting an example for younger teammates:

    James Burnes @JamesBurnes8

    CP3 <a href="https://t.co/6T7YhE82pO">pic.twitter.com/6T7YhE82pO</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.