Denzel Mims' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Jets WR's Big Day vs. Giants

Denzel Mims hasn't been shy about wanting a bigger role on the New York Jets. On Sunday, he showed why he might deserve one, torching the New York Giants to the tune of seven receptions for 102 yards and a score on eight targets.

The question for fantasy players is whether Sunday's performance should put Mims on their radar, and the answer has everything to do with whether he's traded.

If Mims remains in New York—a very real possibility—he'll likely enter the season as the No. 6 name on the depth chart at wideout behind Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, 2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios and solid special teamer Jeff Smith.

That would make his fantasy value nonexistent and is a major reason his agent, Ron Slavin, said publicly that Mims had requested a trade.

"It's just time," Slavin said. "Denzel has tried in good faith, but it is clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and he worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given very few opportunities to work with the starting offense and get into a groove with them.

"We feel at this point a trade is our only option since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not be releasing him," he added. "Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust that he will make every effort to find him a new home where he can be a contributor."

Even if Mims is traded, however, he hasn't proved much during his NFL career. Since being a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, he's caught just 31 passes for 490 yards in 20 games across his two seasons.

While some of that has been due to injuries, Mims also fell out of favor with Robert Saleh and his coaching staff last season.

But perhaps a change of scenery would benefit the young wideout, who certainly showed that he can perform when given the chance in what may have been a showcase game for potential trade suitors.

That makes him a player you could consider as a deep sleeper if he gets dealt, and someone whose situation you should continue to monitor. In that scenario, he's a very intriguing WR5 consideration.

If he remains in New York, however, he'll be a fantasy non-factor barring injuries to other players on the receiver depth chart.