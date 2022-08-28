Nets Rumors: Markieff Morris Targeted by BK; 76ers Also Linked to Veteran Forward

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With Kevin Durant now back with the Brooklyn Nets, the team is looking to fill the roster with players who can help contend for a title.

One potential addition is veteran forward Markieff Morris, who averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season with the Miami Heat.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets have "registered the most serious interest" in Morris, although the Philadelphia 76ers have also "explored the feasibility of signing the Philly native."

Morris has spent 11 years in the NBA and could be a positive addition in the locker room, with Stein noting he was not afraid to speak his mind on the Los Angeles Lakers alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Though Morris' numbers have been limited in recent seasons, he has been on playoff teams in each of the last six years, winning a title with the Lakers in 2020 while playing all 21 games during the postseason run.

This type of experience could be valuable for the Nets, who are loaded with talent led by Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, but have fallen short of expectations. The squad was swept in the first round last year after earning the No. 7 seed in the East.

Morris can bring a toughness to the roster and be a difference-maker who puts the team over the top toward contention.

Philadelphia could have a similar mindset after losing in the conference semifinals for the fourth time in five years. The squad already added veteran forward P.J. Tucker in free agency, but there could be room for another strong defender on the roster.