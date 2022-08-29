Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Steelers Escape Disaster After Watt, Diontae Injuries

0 of 6

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Just like that, the 2022 NFL preseason is now behind us. The next game we see will be on September 8 between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

And that one, folks, will count.

In many respects. Sunday's pair of games were rather anticlimactic. The first between the New York Giants and New York Jets was an entertaining back-and-forth affair, but it featured dueling backup quarterbacks and one team resting the majority of its starters.

Most of the drama in the second contest was over by halftime. Kenny Pickett may be the future for the Pittsburgh Steelers under center, but after playing the entire first half with most of the team's starters (and faring well), it's apparent Mitch Trubisky is the present.

However, there were still some developments of note, whether it was a scare for those Steelers, offensive struggles for the Lions or a potential quarterback controversy in the Big Apple.

Here's a look at how the day unfolded, beginning with a couple of injuries that created quite the Steel City stir.