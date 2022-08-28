Aaron Rodgers Says Former Teammate Went Under Anesthesia to Take Pain Medicine

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has become known for his unconventional approach to healing and recovery.

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback explained how past experiences have influenced him not to rely on prescribed pain medications and instead seek out natural healing methods.

"I just don't understand why there isn't more natural options looked into that are out there that have research behind it, and we're still pushing the same you know Percocet, Vicodin, [Oxycodone] if you have pain," Rodgers said. "I saw at one point a teammate of mine who was unable to get treatment on a post-surgical operation without being put under anesthesia because of an addiction to pain medicine."

Rodgers went on to say he's watched former teammates struggle with drug addiction for quite some time.

"I know of multiple teammates over the years—I'm talking about in high school, college and pros—who have dealt with their own relapses around addiction to pain pills," Rodgers added.

During the extensive talk on the podcast, Rodgers also criticized the NFL for how "easily accessible" painkillers used to be and even said he played in a game while on Percocet. He said his use of the pain medicine was "more for pain management, so I wasn't taking any high dosage, but stupid, ultimately."

In 2018, Rodgers was scrutinized for his demeanor in a post-game interview after he came back from what appeared to be a significant knee injury suffered before halftime. He denied back then that his body language seemed "off" during that instance because he was on painkillers.

Earlier this month, Rodgers spoke about his experiences using the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during this offseason and once before in 2020. He told NBC Sports' Peter King that "a lot of healing went on" and described it as a life-changing experience. The NFL said he didn't violate the league's drug policy for his use of ayahuasca, which is defined as "a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes."

Rodgers and the Packers will open the 2022 season Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.