Justin Fields' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Bears QB's 3-TD Performance vs. Browns

AP Photo/David Richard

The Chicago Bears are hoping quarterback Justin Fields makes a jump in his second year, and he showed he's heading in the right direction during Saturday's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns.

Fields threw for 156 yards and three touchdowns in less than two quarters, impressing with his accuracy and his poise in the pocket. Only two of his 16 passes fell incomplete, and he spread the ball around, hitting a different receiver for each of his touchdowns.

Fields' impressive performance Saturday is enough to inspire confidence heading into the season, but what does it mean from a fantasy football perspective?

While it may be easy to be enamored with Fields' dazzling throws against the Browns, take them with a grain of salt. Cleveland pulled most of its starters on defense before Fields' first touchdown pass.

The 23-year-old has enough talent to make players around him better, but it won't matter if he doesn't have time to get the ball out of his hands. Chicago's offensive line is questionable, at best, and is likely to struggle to protect Fields against most NFL defenses.

Fields will have some moments of brilliance this year, but the Bears are not expected to be competitive this season as their rebuild continues. The second-year starter likely has a ceiling of QB2 this year. Fantasy football team managers should only give him a look toward the end of their drafts or on the waiver wire as a spot starter throughout the year.