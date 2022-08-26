Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Has Drawn Trade Interest Ahead of Week 1

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded quarterback room with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett presumably ahead of Mason Rudolph, and they reportedly could trade the third-stringer.

"My understanding is there is some interest around the league in a potential trade of Mason Rudolph," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. "It sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers would listen at the right price."

Rudolph is better known and has more experience than many third-stringers.

After all, he made eight starts for Pittsburgh during the 2019 campaign and started one game in each of the last two seasons. He is 5-4-1 as a starter and has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his career.

Rudolph was also famously involved in a dust-up during a 2019 game against the Cleveland Browns when Myles Garrett hit him with a helmet and was subsequently suspended.

The 27-year-old was facing an uphill battle for playing time in 2022 after Pittsburgh signed Trubisky and selected Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

Pickett, who was the first quarterback taken in the draft, has also seemingly cemented his spot as the primary backup with an impressive preseason.

In games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks, he went a combined 19-of-22 passing for 171 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has looked like someone who could be the quarterback of the future in Pittsburgh even if Trubisky will start in 2022.

There may not be much of a future for Rudolph on the Steelers.