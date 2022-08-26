Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Aiming for Deal by Training Camp amid Knicks Buzz

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are reportedly looking to accelerate the timeline for a potential Donovan Mitchell trade.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, they would prefer to complete a trade before training camp.

"It does sound, as I talk to folks in the league, like the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here, trying to juice the offers, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks," he said.

New York may have less competition to drive up the price, though, as Ian Begley of SNY reported the Cleveland Cavaliers "removed themselves" from discussions surrounding Mitchell. Begley called it the Knicks' trade "to lose" with the ability to make the best offer even if they don't include RJ Barrett in the deal.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the Jazz still have "multiple offers on the table" for Mitchell, who would prefer the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets or Miami Heat if he was moved.

Yet Jones also noted he has not asked Utah for a trade, meaning it may not be inevitable. If the team doesn't have any favorable offers, it could choose to keep the 25-year-old until at least the trade deadline and reassess its different options.

Still, this appears to be a franchise on its way toward a rebuild after trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason. Moving Mitchell would be the best way to land a number of draft picks with an eye on the future ahead of a season where it isn't a realistic championship contender.

From the Knicks' perspective, they have won a single playoff series since the 1999-2000 season.

Mitchell may not be enough to bring a championship to New York, but the combination of the three-time All-Star, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Barrett—if he is not included in the deal—could propel them to the top half of the Eastern Conference standings.

That would be a welcome change for a major-market team that has failed to live up to expectations for more than two decades.