Commanders' Carson Wentz Buys Former WSH HC Jay Gruden's Virginia Home for $3.7M

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has bought former Washington coach Jay Gruden's Leesburg, Virginia, home for $3.7 million, per TMZ Sports.

The home is located about an hour away from the Commanders' home stadium, FedEx Field. It is more than 7,000 square feet, sits on three acres of land and has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a home gym and a three-car garage.

In addition, the home has a wine cellar that can hold more than 300 bottles of wine and a game room.

Gruden coached Washington from 2014 to '19, posting a 35-49-1 record before being fired. He is now an offensive consultant for the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz, meanwhile, was traded to the Commanders in March after a one-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts. Before that, he spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after being selected second overall in the 2016 NFL draft out of North Dakota State.