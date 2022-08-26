MLB to Hold 4-Game 'Korea Series'; League's 1st Trip to South Korea Since 1922

MLB logo (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball announced Friday it has reached an agreement with the MLB Players Association and the Korea Baseball Organization to host the 2022 Korea Series—a four-game event in November.

Two games will be played at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium (Nov. 11-12) and the others will take place at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome (Nov. 14-15) in South Korea. It will mark the first time since 1922 that active MLB players have competed in the country.

Chris Marinak, MLB's chief operations and strategy officer, released a statement about the series:

"Major League Baseball is excited to travel to Busan and Seoul for this historic series. This tour is the next step of MLB's plan to deliver regular baseball events in Korea in the coming years and follows our upcoming Home Run Derby X, scheduled for September 17th in Seoul. South Korea's rich baseball tradition has produced many accomplished Major League players, including All-Stars Chan Ho Park and Shin-Soo Choo, as well as current Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu and Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi. We thank J-One and the KBO for partnering with us and the MLBPA on this great event."

The MLB and MLBPA agreed on a five-year plan to feature up to 40 games (24 regular season and 16 exhibitions) in international markets, dubbed the MLB World Tour.

Earlier this month, the league announced the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals would play a two-game series at England's London Stadium in June 2023 as part of the tour.

Other stops are expected throughout Asia, Europe, Latin America and Mexico before the end of the 2026 season.

The Korea Series will feature a team of MLB players facing off with KBO All-Stars.

Since the KBO runs on the same general April to October schedule as MLB, the Korean league will also be in its offseason when the series takes place.

The 1922 stop in South Korea was part of the 1922-23 Tour of Japan by the Herb Hunter All-Stars. It featured a group that included Casey Stengel, Herb Pennock, Waite Hoyt, Amos Strunk, George "Highpockets" Kelly and Irish Meusel, per VintageBall.

Similar tours occurred in 1931 and 1934 but didn't include stops in South Korea.

This year's visit will come ahead of the 2023 World Baseball Classic next March. Both the United States, who won the event the last time it was held in 2017, and 2009 runner-up South Korea figure to rank among the tournament's top contenders.

No prospective players on either roster for the Korea Series were immediately announced.