Rams Reportedly Could Face NFL Sanctions Over Fight With Bengals at Joint Practice

Aaron Donald (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Although the NFL doesn't have jurisdiction to punish Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald or any other player for their actions during Thursday's fight at a practice session with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams reportedly could face league discipline.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Rams may face sanctions for "failing to exercise proper control over their players" following an NFL review of the brawl.

L.A. head coach Sean McVay, who warned against fights before the joint practices began, said he didn't believe any injuries were suffered during the incident.

"I just see guys swinging and some guys have helmets on, some don't," McVay told reporters. "There's a scrum. You just never know what can occur. And my biggest concern is just unnecessary injuries for people that we're counting on, whether it's for our team or the other team."

Cincinnati counterpart Zac Taylor added: "It just got a little scuffley."

Donald didn't speak to reporters following the fight.

Fights between teams during joint practices are quite common, and holding that type of session between teams that likely still had some bad blood after facing off in last season's Super Bowl always came with additional risk.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the teams will be responsible for handling any player disciplining handed out following Thursday's fracas.

The Rams and Bengals are set to face off in a preseason game on Saturday night, so there will probably be strong messaging from both sides to avoid a similar situation in that setting.

Neither McVay nor Taylor initially stated whether they'll consider discipline for any of the players involved, whether it be for the exhibition game or Week 1 of the regular season, though it seems unlikely.

It sounds like both sides may still have to answer to the NFL, however, especially when it comes to the Rams based on Donald's actions.