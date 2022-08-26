X

    Trey Lance Has Quiet Showing vs. Texans as 49ers' O-Line Gets Criticized on Twitter

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 26, 2022

    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    All eyes were on one man for the San Francisco 49ers during Thursday's preseason game against the Houston Texans.

    This is Trey Lance's team now after San Francisco traded up to select him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

    While he will ultimately be judged by what he does in the regular season, Thursday was an opportunity to build on his impressive showing in the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers when he went 4-of-5 for 92 yards and one touchdown.

    He didn't seize his chance.

    San Francisco didn't put a single point on the board during Lance's three drives, punting twice and then failing to convert a fourth-down attempt. The second-year signal-caller went 7-of-11 passing for 49 yards and largely relied on underneath routes and checkdowns.

    Part of the problem was the offensive line, as some on social media pointed out:

    Matt Barrows @mattbarrows

    Shanahan conundrum: More snaps for Trey Lance or have him continue to play behind C-minus-level offensive line? (And I'm being kind).

    Rob Lowder @Rob_Lowder

    Kyle Shanahan pulling the plug on Trey Lance, and I don’t blame him one bit. That offensive line wasn’t it. It rhymes so you know it’s true. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    The 49ers led the league in YAC when Garoppolo was healthy — illustrates the importance of Trey Lance refining that short-game accuracy. SF has the weapons to run with it but the place has be placed precisely <a href="https://t.co/Utl6H0o4lh">https://t.co/Utl6H0o4lh</a>

    Frank Schwab @YahooSchwab

    OK, I probably should have waited for the 49ers to play tonight before that Trey Lance love letter on the pod <a href="https://twitter.com/CharlesRobinson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharlesRobinson</a>

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    Did those reps help Trey Lance?

    Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. @DrNiravPandya

    Offensive line play tonight for the 49ers not good for Trey Lance’s injury risk. 😬

    Rob Lowder @Rob_Lowder

    Getting toasted and allowing your defender to get hands on Trey Lance's throwing arm is a surefire way to get into the doghouse. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Trey Lance has seemed to nail down the mechanics of the play-fake boot toss over the defensive end, and that's an important staple to master in this 49ers offense

    David Liechty @BackcountryFam

    Really hoping this showing drives Trey Lance‘s value down in fantasy… <a href="https://t.co/al3vlnbufQ">pic.twitter.com/al3vlnbufQ</a>

    Akash Anavarathan @akashanav

    Trey Lance’s ball placement has been a little bit more questionable tonight and the OL hasn’t been helping him one bit

    Lance spent much of his evening scrambling out of the pocket and dealing with pressure from Houston's defensive front. While there are plenty of playmakers around him in the 49ers offense who could thrive in a quick-hit offense to alleviate some of that pressure, it was surely a concerning sign in the preseason finale.

    If San Francisco doesn't clean up some of the protection issues, Lance may struggle in the season opener on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.

