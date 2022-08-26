Little League World Series 2022: Updated US, International Brackets and Schedule

0 of 3

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Only four teams are still alive for the championship in the 2022 Little League World Series. Two elimination games were played on Thursday, with the Caribbean Region (Willemstad, Curaçao) and Southeast Region (Nolensville, Tennessee) advancing.

Curaçao topped the Mexico Region (Matamoros, Mexico) 2-1 to advance to Saturday's international bracket championship game. It will face Taipei, Taiwan, representing the Asia-Pacific Region.

Nolensville defeated the Southwest Region (Pearland, Texas) 7-1 to earn a spot in the final four. Nolensville now heads to the United States bracket championship, where Team West (Honolulu, Hawai'i) awaits.

On Sunday, the winners of the international and United States brackets will face off to crown the 2022 Little League World Series champion. Here's the latest look at how to watch the remaining LLWS action, along with a preview and predictions

