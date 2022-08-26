Little League World Series 2022: Updated US, International Brackets and ScheduleAugust 26, 2022
Little League World Series 2022: Updated US, International Brackets and Schedule
Only four teams are still alive for the championship in the 2022 Little League World Series. Two elimination games were played on Thursday, with the Caribbean Region (Willemstad, Curaçao) and Southeast Region (Nolensville, Tennessee) advancing.
Curaçao topped the Mexico Region (Matamoros, Mexico) 2-1 to advance to Saturday's international bracket championship game. It will face Taipei, Taiwan, representing the Asia-Pacific Region.
Nolensville defeated the Southwest Region (Pearland, Texas) 7-1 to earn a spot in the final four. Nolensville now heads to the United States bracket championship, where Team West (Honolulu, Hawai'i) awaits.
On Sunday, the winners of the international and United States brackets will face off to crown the 2022 Little League World Series champion. Here's the latest look at how to watch the remaining LLWS action, along with a preview and predictions
Remaining LLWS Schedule
Friday, August 26
Little League Home Run Derby Broadcast (played Thursday)
When: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Saturday, August 27
LLWS Challenger Game: Mason Youth Organization (OH) vs. Cambrian Park (CA)
Where: Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
When: 10:30 a.m. ET
TV: WVIA (Local PBS)
Willemstad, Curaçao vs. Taipei, Taiwan
Where: Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
When: 12 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Nolensville, Tennessee vs. Honolulu, Hawai'i
Where: Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
When: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Sunday, August 28
LLWS Consolation Game: vs. Matamoros, Mexico
Where: Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
When: 10 a.m. ET
TV ESPN
LLWS Championship Game: International vs. United States
Where: Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
When: 3 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
International Bracket Championship
Thursday's game between Curaçao and Mexico was a thrilling matchup for fans of stellar defense and even better pitching. Curaçao's Jay-Dlynn Wiel pitched six innings and delivered six strikeouts, while Mexico's David Zarate delivered eight strikeouts.
Zarate also delivered Mexico's only run in the fourth inning.
Curaçao responded with a two-run rally in the fifth, which was ultimately enough to advance to Saturday's final.
Pitching will give Curaçao a chance against Taiwan in the final. Wiel's strong performance came after Davey-Jay Rijke tossed 15 strikeouts with no walks on Wednesday. However, the Asia-Pacific champions feature a strong pitching staff of their own.
During Wednesday's 5-1 win over Mexico, Taiwan pitched 10 strikeouts, with Hsiao Chao-Hsun delivering four over three shutout innings.
This will mark the first meeting of the tournament between Willemstad and Taipei, and it promises to be another fantastic matchup that could go either way. Taiwan, though, has won three straight in the winner's bracket to get here, and the prediction is that the streak continues.
Prediction: Taipei, Taiwan, wins 3-2
United States Bracket Championship
Thursday's game between Tennessee and Texas wasn't quite as close. Texas scored in the first inning on a Kaiden Shelton single. It was pretty much all Nolensville otherwise.
Josiah Porter got Tennessee going with a spectacular two-out grand slam in the first. Drew Chadwick pitched a complete game with five strikeouts, no walks and just the single score allowed.
As good as Tennessee played on Thursday night, Hawai'i has been even better during its run. Honolulu has outscored its four LLWS opponents 42-1, and it dominated Tennessee in Wednesday's game.
Jonnovyn Sniffen started for Hawai'i in the first meeting and threw two shutout innings. Luke Hiromoto closed out Tennessee with two perfect innings en route to a 13-0 blowout victory. Ace Jaron Lancaster did not see the mound.
Honolulu's dominance on the mound has made it the fourth straight team from Hawai'i to reach the United States bracket title game. While Tennessee can't be counted out completely, this year's Hawai'i squad appears nearly unbeatable.
Expect Saturday's matchup to closely mirror the first meeting between these two teams.
Prediction: Honolulu, Hawai'i, wins 9-2