Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'

Eric Espada/Getty Images

While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they are trying to do is develop him as a blocker."

As Nick Shook of NFL.com explained, Gesicki played longer than most of the starters during Miami's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported his name was "brought up" during trade discussions in the aftermath of that contest.

Yet Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel threw cold water on such rumors.

"When people report that somebody is, when they use that loose verbiage of 'his name's been brought up' or whatever, I mean, the report is kind of misleading because there are probably just gonna be a lot of names on that report," he told reporters.

"It's my job to coach the players on the team, and I like coaching Mike," he continued. "Beyond that, it's kind of a no-ends process of talking about 'Did someone talk about somebody else?' That stuff happens more often than it doesn't."

From Gesicki's perspective, additional reps in practice or preseason contests give him all the more opportunity to work on the blocking that hasn't necessarily been a part of his game in the past.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports noted the Penn State product led all tight ends with 412 snaps in the slot last year and was also lined up wide on 218 snaps. By comparison, he took 140 snaps as a tight end.

The result was 73 catches for 780 yards and two touchdowns.

Perhaps a team that would utilize him in that receiving role more than McDaniel apparently plans to could look to trade for him ahead of the season, but it doesn't seem like that will happen if Miami reportedly isn't shopping him.