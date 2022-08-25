Seahawks' Rashaad Penny Out vs. Cowboys After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will miss his team's final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll relayed the news to reporters Thursday. He said Penny has minor symptoms and should be back with the team shortly.

This marks the second time in as many weeks that a Seahawks player has tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss a preseason matchup. Quarterback Drew Lock was slated to start on Aug. 18 against the Chicago Bears, but he was declared out two days before. He isolated for five days and returned to the team on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Per league protocols, Penny must also isolate from the team for five days before he can return. That leaves enough time for him to return for the Seahawks' regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12.

Penny, who is entering his fifth NFL season, amassed career highs with 119 carries, 797 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in an injury-shortened 10-game season that included a stint on injured reserve last year. He ended the season on fire with 671 rushing yards and six touchdowns over his final five games. Penny also finished first among running backs with 6.3 yards per carry.

He heads a running back room that also includes rookie Kenneth Walker III and Travis Homer. Walker, who won the Walter Camp and Doak Walker awards last year, is currently out with after undergoing hernia surgery and does not have a timetable to return.