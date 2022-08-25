Dennis Rodman's Signed, Game-Worn Bulls Jersey from 1997 NBA Finals to Be Auctioned

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman's signed, game-worn Chicago Bulls jersey from Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals is set to be part of an upcoming auction presented by Sotheby's.

According to NBC Sports' Stephanie Stremplewski, bidding is scheduled to be held Sept. 6-14 as the jersey will be "one of 16 artifacts showcased in part two of Sotheby's online auction titled Invictus."

Game 6 of the 1997 Finals saw the Bulls take down the Utah Jazz on Steve Kerr's game-winning shot. Rodman had grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 28 seconds left to set up the memorable moment.

"When you get to championship-clinching jerseys, that is the rarest of the rare," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectibles. "When you think about Rodman and everything he contributed to, you know, the 1997 NBA Finals and, you know, what a defensive presence he is, it's really just a special and unique item and we're thrilled to have it."

The auction will also feature Rodman's game-worn and signed record-setting "72nd Win" jersey from the 1995-96 season.