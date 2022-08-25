Jazz Rumors: Multiple Trade Offers on Table for Donovan Mitchell amid Knicks Buzz

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are far from the only suitor with offers on the table for Donovan Mitchell.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the Jazz have received "multiple" offers from other teams that they "deem intriguing and worth pursuing."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.