Report: Dolphins Cancel Joint Practice with Eagles as Players Deal with 'Stomach Bug'

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday's scheduled joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles has been canceled.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the Dolphins' locker room is dealing with a stomach "bug"—some team members believe it may be food poisoning—that left several players sick and vomiting overnight.

Miami and Philadelphia held their first joint practice Wednesday ahead of the teams' preseason game against each other on Saturday night.

The Eagles confirmed they'll now hold their own practice Thursday, while the Dolphins will shift to virtual meetings "out of an abundance of caution," per Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network.

Wednesday's session featured some scuffles between the teams, as is quite customary in the joint NFL workouts.

"Man, it's hot here," Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins told reporters. "It's going to happen. We're all competing. We're all trying to go hard, compete, stuff like that, so grown men, stuff happens."

Both teams are set to enter the 2022 season with playoff-level expectations.

The Eagles have made the postseason in four of the past five years, highlighted by winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 campaign, and they should once again be in the thick of the division race in the wide-open NFC East.

The Dolphins are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The arrivals of head coach Mike McDaniel and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have generated a lot of buzz, but their fate likely rests on the development of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami's signal-caller crossed paths with Jalen Hurts during their time at Alabama, and he discussed the Philly QB's impressive work ethic.

"The dude had to be the first into the weight room. He had to be the first out onto the field. Like sprints, he had to be first, so it really tells you how he goes about his life," Tagovailoa said. "It tells you about how he kind of sees things and how he looks at things. Obviously, he's a competitor. He never wants to be last, so that should tell you a lot about him."

Meanwhile, so far there's no indication Saturday's preseason game is in any danger as the Dolphins try to quickly mitigate further issues with the locker-room illness.