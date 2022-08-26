Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 25

2 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The battle between Honor No More and Bullet Club continued this week with Impact World Tag Team and NEVER Openweight champion Karl Anderson battling Mike Bennett.

A loss for Bennett would banish his wife, Maria Kanellis, from ringside when he and Matt Taven challenge for the tag titles against The Good Brothers.

Bennett overcame an early onslaught by Machine Gun before grounding him and working him over with a rear chin lock. Anderson fought back, chopping his way out of the grasp of his opponent.

The action was back and forth down the stretch before Anderson delivered Gun Stun for the pinfall victory, ensuring Kanellis will not be involved in the upcoming tag team title match.

This was the first showdown ever between Anderson and Bennett, which seems almost impossible considering their long history of working together, against each other in tag matches and across the independent scene.

With that said, this was a really solid match between two grizzled veterans. Bennett, in particular, looked great and should be considered for a singles run with the company. He has always been an underrated in-ring worker and an opportunity to showcase his skills in a singles match like this was long overdue.

Removing Kanellis from ringside for the upcoming title match might be the right call, especially if the plan is for Bennett and Taven to take the titles. A relatively clean win enhances them in the eyes of the Impact fans and starts their run at the top of the tag division on the right foot.

Result

Anderson defeated Bennett

Grade

B

Top Moments

Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt laid out the history between Anderson, Bennet and Kanellis in a nice moment that added gravity to the match.

Bennett ran the ropes repeatedly, stopped in front of a seated Anderson and delivered a devastating...thumb to the eye.