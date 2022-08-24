Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown, Celtics Package Was Nets' 'Best Offer'

Elsa/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets' best trade offer for superstar forward Kevin Durant was the Boston Celtics' reported package centered around All-Star guard Jaylen Brown.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that news on the Rich Eisen Show Wednesday (1:10 mark).

Charania noted that the Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a first-round pick for Durant, a 12-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat were also reportedly in the mix for Durant. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that both teams were on Durant's "wish list." The Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, among other teams, were also rumored to be interested in Durant.

Durant requested a trade in late June, but nothing ever materialized. The Nets announced Tuesday that KD, who is under contract through 2026, will remain a member of the team going forward:

Seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, who was also part of trade rumors, will remain in town as he plays out his 2022-23 option.

Brooklyn opens the 2022-23 regular season on Oct. 19 versus the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets are looking to bounce back from a first-round series sweep at the hands of the eventual Eastern Conference title-winning Boston Celtics.