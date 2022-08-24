Bronny James Rumors: LeBron's Son Looking to Visit Ohio State amid Oregon, USC Buzz

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

LeBron James may have been an Ohio State Buckeye if the one-and-done NBA draft rule was in place when he went straight from high school to the sport's highest level.

Perhaps his son Bronny will be the one to don Scarlet and Gray.

According to Joe Tipton of On3, the younger James is "looking to visit Ohio State" and will "likely" make such a trip Sept. 3, when the football program plays Notre Dame in a highly anticipated primetime showdown.

Tipton reported LeBron also hopes to be in attendance.

The Buckeyes are far from the only ones recruiting Bronny, as Tipton listed USC, Memphis and Oregon as interested. LeBron was quick to shut down rumors that the Ducks were the favorites:

LeBron is from Akron, Ohio, and is a longtime advocate of the Buckeyes. He has attended football games in the past, consistently shouts the team out on social media and has provided apparel for the men's basketball team.

"If I would have had one year of college, I would have ended up down here in Columbus at Ohio State," James previously said (h/t Tipton). "No matter where I go in the world, I will always rock Ohio State colors."

He will certainly be rocking those colors if his son joins the team.

While the men's basketball program is often overshadowed by the powerhouse football team, head coach Chris Holtmann brought in the No. 8 class in the 2022 recruiting cycle and has the No. 4 group in 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Landing James, a 4-star prospect and the No. 40 player in the 2023 class, would only strengthen what is already a bright future.

And it surely wouldn't hurt the Buckeyes' chances if he were on campus to experience the environment at Ohio Stadium when the football team hosts Notre Dame.