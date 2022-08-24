Fantasy Football 2022: Latest Injury News and Expert Reaction

1 of 2

Running Backs

Per NBCSports Philadelphia Eagles insider Reuben Frank, running back Miles Sanders has been out nearly two weeks with what was initially reported as leg soreness but is now considered to be a hamstring injury. Per Frank, head coach Nick Sirianni said there’s no timetable for Sanders' return, which leaves him open to missing time during the regular season.

Seattle Seahawks rookie Ken Walker III was in line to have a breakout role on the team this season, but we may not see what he can do in Week 1. Walker had a recent hernia procedure, and while coach Pete Carroll initially said he expected the rookie to return by Week 1, he has since "backed off that thought," per ESPN's Brady Henderson. Prior to his procedure, Walker was putting on "an eye-catching show of moves and bursts" in camp, per the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell.

The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Derrick Gore on IR Tuesday, as Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported. Head coach Andy Reid had shared with reporters in preseason Week 2 that Gore had a fractured thumb.

Wide Receivers

In a spot of good news, Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb returned to practice Tuesday and participated in individual drills, per NFL.com's Around the NFL. Lamb had missed time with a lacerated toe.

The injury hits just keep coming for embattled wideout Kevin White, who is now playing for the New Orleans Saints. As Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov reported Tuesday, the Saints placed White on IR.

One of the most exciting rookie fantasy prospects this year is Jameson Williams, who tore his ACL in Alabama's National Championship Game appearance before being drafted by the Detroit Lions. Per ESPN's Eric Woodyard, the Lions have placed Williams on the reserve/NFI list, which means he can't be activated until after the fourth regular season game.

Tight Ends

Per DNVR's Zac Stevens, the Denver Broncos are "doing 'everything they can' to get Greg Dulcich on the field for Week 1" as he deals with a hamstring injury. The rookie tight end has been competing with Albert Okwuegbunam for the starting job.