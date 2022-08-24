Giants Rumors: Darius Slayton 'Could Be Prime Trade Candidate' Before Week 1

Darius Slayton (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton may reportedly emerge as a "prime trade candidate" before final roster cuts ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported Wednesday that Slayton has a "numbers issue" with so many wideouts trying to make the Giants' roster, which could make him expendable before Week 1.

Injuries could ultimately determine the 25-year-old Auburn product's fate with New York.

Sterling Shepard is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn Achilles suffered last season and Kadarius Toney has dealt with a leg injury throughout training camp.

If they're both trending toward being available to open the regular season, Slayton could be the odd man out on a depth chart that also features Kenny Golladay and Wan'Dale Robinson, with several others competing for a fringe roster spot.

Slayton has played just 16 special-teams snaps over three seasons, so it's unlikely he'd be the best option to keep as a No. 5 or No. 6 receiver. If he doesn't have a path to contribute on offense, recouping some value via trade could be on the table.

The Georgia native enjoyed a strong rookie season for the Giants in 2019, tallying 48 catches for 740 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

His numbers were stagnant in 2020, however, and they dipped to career-low totals last year—26 receptions for 339 yards and two scores across 13 appearances.

In early August, Slayton admitted he wasn't having a perfect camp amid a challenge from Richie James and others for a roster spot.

"Definitely had some drops in there, had some moments I didn't love but had some moments I did love," Slayton told reporters. "As a receiver you can't dwell on the bad, because the bad's gonna come for all of us at some point. You got to try to get past those in your mind and make the next one."

The Giants probably won't be able to get more than a mid-to-late round draft pick in a trade, but any asset is better than potentially cutting him with no return.

A decision is on the horizon as teams must have their 53-man rosters in place by Tuesday.