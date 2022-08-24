Raiders' Davante Adams Says He put No. 29 on Alarm Clock as Hall of Fame Motivation

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has a unique way of motivating himself as he prepares for his ninth season in the NFL.

Appearing on The Pivot Podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Adams explained why he put the No. 29 on his alarm clock as a daily reminder of what he's chasing.

"I want to be in the Hall," Adams said. "There’s only 29 at my position in that, and I’ve got that on my alarm clock when I wake up."

Adams might be going off the Pro Football Hall of Fame website, which does list 29 wide receivers having been inducted. It doesn't appear to have been updated to include 2022 inductee Cliff Branch, who played 14 seasons for the Raiders from 1972 to 1985.

Still, it's hard to argue with what he's doing to make himself one of the best receivers in NFL history.

In his first eight seasons, Adams has racked up 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns on 669 receptions. All of those stats came playing with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The 2022 season will be a great test to see how good Adams is when he isn't playing with one of the top quarterbacks in the sport. He is going to a situation that he's at least somewhat familiar with. The two-time All-Pro played with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for two seasons at Fresno State from 2012 to 2013.

Since the start of 2018, Adams has averaged 108 catches, 1,328 receiving yards and 11.8 touchdowns per season. The Raiders haven't had a receiver record at least 1,300 yards since Tim Brown in 1999.

Adams will officially begin the second phase of his career and next step on his quest to reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sept. 11 when the Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.