Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Danny Ainge Has 2 Offers He 'Really Likes' for Star

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz haven't found much success in trade discussions centered around Donovan Mitchell, but it appears Danny Ainge has no shortage of options in exchange for the veteran.

The Jazz team president "is telling confidants two other teams have made offers he likes," according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported Monday that the Knicks' most recent offer to the Jazz for Mitchell included Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary and five total first-round draft picks (two unprotected).

Last month, Ainge and the Jazz requested a package including seven first-round picks in exchange for Mitchell, per NBA insider Marc Stein. New York has eight tradable first-round selections.

However, Berman reported Saturday that the Knicks were "turned off" by Ainge's initial demands and are concerned about "giving away too many future assets" in fear of not being able to field a contending team.

The Jazz began listening to offers on Mitchell shortly after trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive return in July.

New York has been interested in acquiring Mitchell for a long time. In January, an Eastern Conference scout told Ric Bucher of Fox Sports that the Jazz were "a first-round exit from Donovan being in New York."

Newsday's Steve Popper added in February that Knicks executive vice president William Wesley had been gearing up to make a move for the three-time All-Star:

"According to the same person who pointed to Wesley's criticism of Thibodeau, Wesley has been selling his plan, one that eventually will land Utah's Donovan Mitchell, a New York native. But this is not schmoozing a high school player and steering him to a college of choice, and it's not so simple even if the relationships are in place. Rose served as a former agent for Mitchell and the front office also inserted Johnnie Bryant as associate head coach after Bryant served as an assistant in Utah."

Mitchell appears to be interested in playing for the Knicks, too. Iona men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, who coached Mitchell at Louisville from 2015 to 2017, told Berman that he "loves the Knicks" and would be interested in heading home to play in front of his family:

"Donovan loves being around his mom, sister and dad. Donovan would treasure being a Knick. That being said, things have to work out. I’m hoping, keeping my fingers crossed that he becomes a Knick. It would be very special for me as a coach seeing him in a Knick uniform as an ex-Knick coach."

Mitchell would undoubtedly help take the Knicks from a playoff team to a title contender.

He has been a staple in the Jazz lineup since his 2017-18 rookie season and is coming off a solid 2021-22 campaign that saw him average 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 67 games while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from deep.

However, a deal for the star guard is going to come down to who offers Ainge the best package, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets are all interested in the veteran, per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.