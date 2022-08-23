Woj: Nets 'Were Not Close' on Kevin Durant Trade Before Star Pulled Request

Elsa/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets shopped Kevin Durant around the NBA for nearly two months before the 12-time All-Star decided he wanted to stay put.

It seems the team hadn't made any progress on a deal since Durant's trade request.

"Brooklyn was not close to a trade for Kevin Durant," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Tuesday on SportsCenter. "The trade market, I think, for both Kevin Durant and the Nets was not what they all thought it might be.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.