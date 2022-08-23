Nets' Top Trade, Free-Agent Targets to Help Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Win NBA Title

Myles Turner (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Brooklyn Nets announced an agreement with All-Star forward Kevin Durant to "move forward with our partnership," bringing an end to the NBA offseason's top remaining storyline.

Now the Nets, who were a potential seller in wake of Durant's trade request in June, are back in the buyer category as they look to round out their roster behind the trio of KD, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons to open the 2022-23 campaign.

Let's analyze a couple possible targets for Brooklyn before it tips off the regular season Oct. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Trade: Indiana Pacers Center Myles Turner

The Nets will utilize a lot of small-ball, free-flowing lineups with Durant, Irving and Simmons sharing time leading the offense. They lack a proven center who can handle work in the post when they go more traditional, though.

A combination of Nic Claxton, Royce O'Neale and Day'Ron Sharpe would likely be called on to handle the 5 in those situations.

A trade for Turner would help fill that void and give the already versatile Nets another well-rounded option to create defensive matchup problems.

The 2015 first-round pick averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.5 threes while shooting 50.9 percent from the field across 42 appearances for the Pacers last season.

Turner recently told Andscape's Marc J. Spears the constant speculation he's faced since arriving in the NBA no longer bothers him.

"This is my fifth offseason with trade rumors going on. 'He's going to land here; he's going to do this. He going to do that.' I am finally numb to it, in a sense," Turner said.

He'd be a nice fit to fill one of the Nets' few roster holes, and that could help him find a more permanent home with less time in the rumor mill.

Free Agency: Forward Carmelo Anthony

It took awhile for Melo to find his comfort zone as a role player rather than a go-to scorer, but now that he's more accustomed to a complementary spot in the rotation, he can provide strong value for a contender like Brooklyn.

The 10-time All-Star averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 threes while shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc in 69 games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22.

He'd represent a great fit for the Nets' small-ball lineups, joining Durant, Irving, Simmons and Joe Harris or Seth Curry for basically a positionless style of basketball.

Anthony also brings some versatility, with plenty of experience on the wing and a couple of years recently when he's transitioned more toward the stretch 4 role.

Whether it's the former Syracuse standout or someone else from the free-agent market, the Nets are a strong bet to add a sharpshooter before the season gets underway.