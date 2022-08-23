Fantasy Sleeper Alert: Ravens TE Isaiah Likely 'Figures to Play Significant Snaps'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely has been a breakout star of the preseason, and it could lead to a major role going forward.

The fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina had four catches for 44 yards in his first preseason game, but he truly took over Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals with eight catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Likely has "quickly emerged as a popular target for Lamar Jackson," and the rookie "figures to play significant snaps from the jump."

The Ravens already have an elite tight end in Mark Andrews, but the receiving corps is mostly unproven. With Marquise Brown now with the Cardinals, Rashod Bateman is the top returning receiver after totaling 515 yards and a touchdown as a rookie last year.

It opens up playing time for Likely, who could become a factor in points-per-reception fantasy leagues even as a backup on the depth chart. If anything happens to Andrews, Likely might be a TE1 option.