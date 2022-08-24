5 NBA Teams Built to Shock in 2022-23

3 of 5

2021-22 Record/Standing: 37-45, 11th in the East

2022-23 Best-Case Scenario: 8th seed and playoff spot

Whether or not the Knicks end up trading for Donovan Mitchell (how is five first-round picks, Obi Toppin and Evan Fournier not enough?!), New York could be a sneaky-good squad in the East this season.

To start, moving Kemba Walker alone has made this a much better team.

The Knicks had a net rating of minus-0.1 last season, yet when just counting lineups without Walker, this number jumped to plus-3.0. That net rating would have been good for ninth overall in the NBA, ahead of the ratings of the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

Adding a proven guard in Jalen Brunson to stabilize this offense is going to do wonders for the rest of the roster, as RJ Barrett and Julius Randle don't have to worry about getting others involved as much and can focus on their own scoring. The 25-year-old Brunson has the perfect laid-back, even-keel personality to play in a city like New York as well.

Barrett is entering his contract year, with this being his last chance to prove he's worth a max deal next offseason. There's also a lot of young talent on this roster (Toppin, Quentin Grimes, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride) that should only be getting better after an offseason of work.

While Mitchell Robinson will retain his job as the team's starting center after agreeing to a four-year, $60 million deal, newly signed backup Isaiah Hartenstein is good enough to eat into his minutes and create a two-headed defensive monster in the paint.

Getting Mitchell from the Utah Jazz would help create some buzz, but offering more than five first-rounders is way too high of a price. The Knicks would be better off rolling with the current roster, one that could be playoff-worthy already by swapping Brunson in for Walker.