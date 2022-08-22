Yankees' Brian Cashman Shows Support for Aaron Boone: 'I Think He's Done a Great Job'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are reeling, going just 5-14 in August, but general manager Brian Cashman isn't ready to make manager Aaron Boone the scapegoat for those woes.

"I think he's done a great job," he told reporters Monday. "I think he's managed his players extremely well. ... He's even-keel. It's important for our players to see that, because if he can keep his temperament the same, for the most part, they don't see panic. It doesn't mean he can't lose his cool, which he will from time to time when necessary."

While the team's struggles haven't affected it much in the standings—the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are each eight games behind them in the AL East—the Yankees (74-48) have seen the Houston Astros (78-45) overtake them for the top spot in the American League.

Come the postseason, having home-field advantage could become a factor. And while the Astros haven't been red hot in August (11-9), the Yankees' struggles have ensured that Houston has jumped to the top of the American League.

Cashman, however, believes the team will turn things around.

"The group has my belief," he told reporters. "I believe strongly in them and I think they are still capable of everything we've ever hoped and dreamed, but we have to weather the storm first and foremost."

"I believe in this group," he continued. "I know Aaron Boone believes in this group. I know our ownership believes in this group. It's a good crew that's dedicated, that's hungry and that's really talented, that's just happened to play poorly for a little longer than maybe we would have expected based on how we got out of the gates the first three months. But I'm not going to just forget that."

But the Yankees need to get back on track, and soon. The team has lost six straight series and has only won two out of a possible 10 since the All-Star break.

Injuries to important players like Giancarlo Stanton, Clay Holmes and Matt Carpenter, among others, haven't helped. But the Yankees have the depth and talent to play better than sub-.500 ball without them.

It's absolutely a concern heading into the final month of the regular season, even if Cashman isn't publicly sounding any alarm bells.