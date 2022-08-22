Tom Brady Denies 'Masked Singer' Buzz After Returning to Buccaneers Practice

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sorry, Masked Singer fans.

It doesn't look like the greatest quarterback of all time will be appearing on the program.

Tom Brady took to Twitter on Monday and denied that he had left Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp to make an appearance on the Fox show:

Brady returned to practice after he left for personal reasons, and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted there was plenty of speculation as to his whereabouts during his absence. Some even thought he might be filming a cameo for The Masked Singer, even if, as Florio pointed out, "the whole thing seems to have a tongue-in-cheek vibe."

Fans hoping to catch Brady on Fox will instead have to tune in to Buccaneers games during the upcoming campaign as he pursues the eighth Super Bowl title of his career.