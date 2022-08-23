Little League World Series 2022: Tuesday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket PredictionsAugust 23, 2022
Little League World Series 2022: Tuesday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions
Only five days of games remain until the final teams play for the Little League World Series championship on Sunday.
Rain delays held up Monday's action, which ended with three shutouts on the scoreboard.
This Tuesday, four contests are on the schedule. A more detailed look at the bracket can be found on the Little League website.
Panama, Canada and Pearland will be out to bounce back from convincing losses for a chance, albeit a more difficult one, at wining a title.
Here's an updated look at the four-game slate and when and how to watch.
Tuesday Schedule
- Panama Region (Aguadulce) vs. Latin America Region (Managua, Nicaragua) (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Great Lakes Region (Hagerstown) vs. Mid-Atlantic Region (Hollidaysburg) (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Caribbean Region (Pabao) vs. Canada Region (Little Mountain) (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Midwest Region (Davenport Southeast) vs. Southwest Region (Pearland) (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Panama Region vs. Latin America Region
Dereck Alonzo and Luis García led the way for Latin America with multiple hits, with the former belting the only home run for his team in the sixth inning.
They'll look to continue their winning ways against Panama, which lost on Monday afternoon in a shutout to Asia-Pacific.
Not getting on the scoreboard could prove to be quite the motivator for Panama.
Adrian De Gracia was the lone bright spot for the scoreless squad with three hits in three at bats.
Panama will need to be dramatically better than it was against Asia-Pacific if it wants to get back in the win column against Latin America.
Prediction: Latin America
Great Lakes Region vs. Mid-Atlantic Region
Mid-Atlantic enters Tuesday game on the heels of a blowout win against Metro.
The team was led by Chase Link and Caleb Detrick, who both had multiple hits, including a 3-for-4 performance by the latter.
They'll both look to lead their squad again when it faces Great Lakes, which lost 5-2 to Southeast after it broke out in the seventh inning.
Both squads are pretty evenly matched, so this should be a good one to watch.
Prediction: Mid-Atlantic
Caribbean Region vs. Canada Region
Caribbean won its game against Europe-Africa on Sunday, moving its record to 2-1.
It was led by pitcher Joshua Acosta, who allowed no runs and one hit in two innings.
He'll be part of the team's cadre of pitching that will try to keep Canada in the loss column.
The squad from the Great White North endured a blowout loss to the undefeated Mexico on Monday,
British Columbia still moves on with a winning 2-1 record and will look to bounce back against Caribbean.
These are two strong teams with great pitching, so it will be a battle of the bats.
Prediction: Canada
Midwest Region vs. Southwest Region
Midwest is coming off a 10-2 statement win over Mountain on Sunday afternoon.
They were led by a strong third inning with Mason McFate, Colin Townsend, Ted Swanson each contributing to the winning effort with RBI.
The dynamic trio will be needed to take on Southwest, which suffered a blowout 6-0 loss to West on Monday.
Moral victory goes to Kaiden Shelton, who hit a single in the sixth inning.
His team will have to log quite a few more hits if it wants to defeat Midwest, which tallied 11 hits last time out.
Prediction: Midwest