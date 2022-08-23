Little League World Series 2022: Tuesday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

0 of 5

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Only five days of games remain until the final teams play for the Little League World Series championship on Sunday.

Rain delays held up Monday's action, which ended with three shutouts on the scoreboard.

This Tuesday, four contests are on the schedule. A more detailed look at the bracket can be found on the Little League website.

Panama, Canada and Pearland will be out to bounce back from convincing losses for a chance, albeit a more difficult one, at wining a title.

Here's an updated look at the four-game slate and when and how to watch.